Cabazon man accused of sexually abusing child

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - A Cabazon man was arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a child, the Banning Police Department announced this week.

Andrew Chavez, 32, was arrested on April 8 at the Las Encinas Mental Hospital in Del Mar, according to jail records. He has been charged with 8 counts of child sex abuse.

Police were first notified of the sexual abuse on the night of March 30 at a home in the city of Banning, authorities said. Police say Chavez was known to the family. Detectives learned the abuse had been occurring over a period of approximately two months before it was reported.

"Banning Police Detectives immediately assumed the investigation and gathered evidence linking Chavez to multiple crimes involving the sexual abuse of a minor. Shortly after the victim disclosed the abuse, Chavez was located at a mental health facility in Pasadena, CA," reads a Banning PD news release.

Chavez remains in custody on $1 million at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Friday, according to court records.

"We commend the bravery of the victim and those who came forward in this case and want to reassure the community that the safety of our most vulnerable residents remains a top priority," Banning PD wrote.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at (951) 922-3170.