Cardinals fail to pick new pope on day one of the conclave

today at 12:08 PM
Published 12:06 PM

Originally Published: 07 MAY 25 15:01 ET
By Lauren Kent, CNN

Rome (CNN) — Black smoke rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday, meaning that cardinals did not elect a new pope on the first day of the conclave.

They’ll return to the Santa Marta residence, where they’ll remain sequestered until a second day of voting begins tomorrow.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

