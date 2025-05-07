Cardinals fail to pick new pope on day one of the conclave

Originally Published: 07 MAY 25 15:01 ET

By Lauren Kent, CNN

Rome (CNN) — Black smoke rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday, meaning that cardinals did not elect a new pope on the first day of the conclave.

They’ll return to the Santa Marta residence, where they’ll remain sequestered until a second day of voting begins tomorrow.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

