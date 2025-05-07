Real ID era begins; Travelers urged to arrive early for airport security

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - People traveling out of Palm Springs International Airport or any other airfield today should likely anticipate some delays at security checkpoints as the long-awaited Real ID requirement goes into effect.

Starting Wednesday, Transportation Security Administration officers will require passengers to present a Real ID or other acceptable form of identification to board a flight. The requirement was initially approved in 2005 as part of the response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, but its implementation has been repeatedly delayed from the original 2008 deadline.

Officials at the Palm Springs International Airport said Wednesday that so far, the rollout is going smoothly at PSP. There have been no delays at the checkpoint.

To determine if a California driver's license is Real ID-compliant, travelers are advised to look for a golden bear with a star in the top right corner. Those who aren't sure can check with the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

Other acceptable forms of identification include U.S. and foreign passports and passport cards, Department of Defense identification -- including those issued to dependents -- a permanent resident card, border crossing card, or photo ID from a federally recognized Tribal Nation, among others.

A full list can be found at tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/identification.

Once enforcement begins, passengers who do not present Real ID or another TSA-acceptable form of identification ``can expect to face delays, additional screening, and the possibility of not being allowed into the security checkpoint,'' the airport statement said.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, speaking at a congressional hearing Tuesday, said the agency is hoping for a smooth transition to the Real ID requirement.

"What will happen tomorrow is folks will come through the line and... show (their ID) and if it's not compliant they may be diverted to a different line, have an extra step. But people will be allowed to fly,'' she said. "... We will make sure that it is as seamless as possible and that travelers will get to stay on their intended itinerary."

For people who still need to obtain a Real ID, 18 state Department of Motor Vehicle offices will open one hour early, four days a week through June 7 to serve appointment-only customers seeking the federally mandated cards.

That includes the Rancho Cucamonga office at 8629 Hellman Ave., which will open at 7 a.m. instead of 8 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and devote the early hour exclusively to patrons with Real ID appointments.

On Wednesdays the hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.