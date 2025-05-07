Skip to Content
The Living Desert, Luchador Brewing Company raise awareness for Mexican Wolf conservation

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is raising awareness for the endangered Mexican Wolves by collaborating with local Luchador Brewing Company.

Mexican Wolves remain the most endangered subspecies of wolf in the world. While promoting the collaboration, The Living Desert reported there are just over 600 wolves left.

These efforts come after one of The Living Desert's beloved Mexican Wolves, Drew Hudson, died in March.

The Zoo and Luchador are partnering to raise money for conservation with the El Lobo Mexican Lager. For every pint of El Lobo sold at Luchador Brewing Company, $1 will be donated to support The Living Desert's mission of "protecting vulnerable wildlife both locally and globally."

