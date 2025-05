PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A woman drowned in a home in Palm Springs Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed.

The drowning was reported at around 11 a.m. on the 1600 block of Dunham Road.

Police told News Channel 3 that the fire department responded to the call and confirmed a female had drowned.

PSPD Officers are responding to assist with the investigation, police added.

Stay with News Channel 3 as we continue to learn more details.