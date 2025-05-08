83-year-old Banning woman killed in crash

REDLANDS, Calif. (KESQ) - An 83-year-old Banning woman was killed after crashing into a power pole in Redlands earlier this week, police announced.

The crash was reported Wednesday shortly after 11 a.m. on Barton Road, west of Alabama Street.

Redlands police said a 1990 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck collided into a power pole. Another driver stopped and attempted to render aid to the driver but could not locate a pulse.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that the driver was traveling on Barton Road, as the street curved, the vehicle continue to drive straight, going off the road and into a power pole at about 40 miles per hour.

"Investigators believe she may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the collision," reads a social media post by Redlands police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.