Indio High students learn ways to reduce stress and anxiety at mental health event

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Maintaining mental health is important, especially in the formative years. To recognize Mental Health Awareness Month, Indio High School hosted a special event in the gymnasium for students on Thursday.

Kids walked in to a sound bath by The Healing Collective, which was one of 30 booths offering resources at this inaugural mental health fair focused on promoting social and emotional well-being.

School staff say more than 300 students stopped by during their lunch hour to learn about ways to reduce stress and anxiety.

This event comes as teens face increasing pressure and often self-esteem issues because of social media.

This fair was made possible by a state grant. Staff say mental health awareness is one of Desert Sands Unified School District's top priorities in its educational goals.