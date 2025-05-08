Local Catholics react to selection of Pope Leo XIV with excitement, hope

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A big day for Catholics around the world and here in the Coachella Valley.

A new pope has been elected. American cardinal Robert F. Prevost is now the first American pope, taking the name Pope Leo XIV.

Church-goers at Sacred Heart Catholic Church arriving and filled with emotion.

Pastor Gregory Elder says he's hopeful.

“I’m glad we have someone who is open to other people, and open to new cultures and ideas. The fact that he’s American yet fluent in Spanish is a thing that is very important. Latin American church is very significant. We also have a large Spanish language community in this country. So he’s going to be familiar with that, and that’s a wonderful thing.” Pastor Gregory Elder, Sacred Heart Catholic Church

