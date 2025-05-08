Mosquito sample in North Shore tests positive for West Nile case; First valley case in 2025

NORTH SHORE, Calif. (KESQ) - A West Nile Virus (WNV) positive mosquito sample was found in the community of North Shore, the Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District (CVMVCD) confirmed Thursday.

The positive sample was collected from a routine collection site near the intersections of Vanderveer and Avenue 73.

Officials said this marks the first time a WNV positive sample is collected in 2025.

According to CVMVCD, West Nile Virus (WNV) is endemic to the Coachella Valley and is primarily spread by native Culex mosquitoes, which are most active during the summer, especially at dawn and dusk.

To date, no human cases of WNV have been reported in California this year. For additional WNV information visit Westnile.ca.gov.

West Nile Virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the United States.

“To help prevent WNV transmission in the Valley, residents are encouraged to eliminate standing water around their homes by dumping and draining potential mosquito breeding sources and by using insect repellent when spending time outdoors,” says Jeremy Wittie, General Manager for the District.

The Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District is increasing mosquito surveillance and control treatments in the area to reduce the number of mosquitoes and interrupt further transmission of the virus.