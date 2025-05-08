Parolee suspected of severely beating 92-Year-Old man at Banning nursing facility

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - A parolee allegedly attacked his 92-year-old roommate at an assisted living facility in Banning today, inflicting life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 76-year-old man, was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse resulting in great bodily injury, felony assault and parole violations. He is being held without bail.

According to the Banning Police Department, patrol officers were called to Banning Healthcare at 3476 W. Wilson St., just north of Interstate 10, shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday to investigate reports of an assault on one of the nursing home's residents, whose identity was not disclosed.

"Officers discovered that the 92-year-old male victim had sustained severe injuries from an assault,'' Capt. Brandon Smith said. "He was treated by Cal Fire paramedics and then transported to a trauma hospital for further treatment. He was in stable but critical condition."

Smith said the ensuing investigation determined that the suspect was assigned to the same room as the victim and had allegedly attacked him, but there was no word regarding why.

The captain said a background check confirmed the suspect was on active parole and a registered sex offender. He was taken into custody without incident.

Court records show the suspect has prior convictions for forcible rape, attempted murder with a sentence-enhancing knife allegation and domestic violence. He was sentenced to 23 years in state prison in 2008 but qualified for early parole last year.

Documents indicated that he violated his parole last summer, at which point the court ordered a psychological evaluation. During that time, other unspecified health issues surfaced, evidently resulting in the suspect being placed in the skilled nursing facility.

A county Adult Protective Services case worker had been assigned to handle his affairs, documents stated.