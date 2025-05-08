Two drivers killed, passenger airlifted to hospital, in Mecca crash

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - Two people are dead and another person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash Thursday afternoon in Mecca.

The two-vehicle crash was first reported just after Noon in the area of SR-111, south of Avenue 68.

The California Highway Patrol said a blue Honda Civic traveling southbound on SR-111 merged into the northbound lane to overtake a slower vehicle. The Honda then collided head on with a blue Acura TL. The crash caused the Honda to become disabled in the roadway and caused the Acura to overturn, where it came to rest on the dirt shoulder.

The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Honda was transported by helicopter to Desert Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to call Officer Perez at (760) 772-5300

