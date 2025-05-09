Skip to Content
TODEC celebrating farm worker mothers, offering resources

By
Published 4:43 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - TODEC Legal Center is hosting a Mother's Day event for farm workers at the Coachella Library from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Residents can get information about various programs, such as cash aid, food assistance, and health coverage. Eligibility technicians will be available to provide assessments for CalFresh, CalWORKs, and Medi-Cal, and help with the application process.

Technicians will also connect residents to other available resources.

