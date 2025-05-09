Women Who Rule event honors those whose leadership, service, generosity make a difference

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - Women Leaders Forum of the Coachella Valley celebrated honorees for their leadership, service, and generosity making a difference in the community at the 12th Annual Women Who Rule event in Rancho Mirage on Friday.

News Channel 3 was a sponsor of the awards and scholarship luncheon at the Agua Caliente Resort, emceed by our Laurilie Jackson, who most recently filled in on our morning show.

Hundreds gathered to celebrate the achievements of those honored, with scholarships given to several young women preparing for college.

More highlights included the WLF inspiration award being given to four amazing nurses and the Superman award going to local philanthropist Dick Shalhoub.