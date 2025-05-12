Gusty & Cooler Weather Kicks off the Work Week

Clouds will continue to build today as a trough of low pressure moves in from the Pacific Northwest, bringing much cooler temperatures than we saw over the weekend. Tuesday is shaping up to be the coolest day of the week—roughly 10 degrees cooler than today and nearly 20 degrees below weekend highs.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 5 a.m. Wednesday for gusty west winds, especially across the deserts and mountain passes, where peak gusts of 50–60 mph are expected on the desert slopes and up to 65 mph in wind-prone areas like the San Gorgonio Pass. These winds will likely be the most noticeable impact through Wednesday morning.

An Air Quality Alert is also in place for the Coachella Valley until early Wednesday due to blowing dust. By midweek, drier and slightly warmer conditions will return, with temperatures climbing 5–10 degrees—potentially more in the mountains. That said, a broad trough pattern will stick around over the western U.S., keeping temperatures slightly below normal and maintaining our breezy afternoons.

Looking at the extended forecast and this weekend, models are split—some suggest a warming trend under a building ridge, while others show a return to cooler, cloudier conditions if another trough develops. I’ll be keeping a close eye on things and will update as the latest model runs come in.