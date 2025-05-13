Desert Ensemble Theatre announces 15th anniversary 2025-2026 season will be its final

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Desert Ensemble Theatre announced its 15th anniversary and upcoming final season on Tuesday.

The non-profit company, founded in 2011 by playwright and director Tony Padilla, has focused on the production of contemporary plays.

DET Executive Director Shawn Abramowitz cites a diminishing Canadian audience in the upcoming season as one of the reasons to take a final bow after the last play runs in mid-2026. He also feels potential cuts in funding from the National Endowment for the Arts may affect contributions from the many organizations that provide financial support to DET.

Artistic Director Jerome Elliott Moskowitz adds that DET has already seen cuts in grant funding from the California Arts Council due to "state budget woes," and although he will be submitting a new grant proposal to the CAC soon, there is no guarantee of DET receiving any set amount in the future.

The 2025–26 final season opens October 10 with "Singing with the Desert Stars IV," a musical fundraising gala supporting DET’s education initiatives. Following the gala, the mainstage productions run November through April. These include "The Roommate" by Jen Silverman, "Dispersion of Light" by Rich Rubin, "Meteor Shower" by Steve Martin, and "Knife to the Heart" by Stan Zimmerman & Christian McLaughlin.

Both Abramowitz and Moskowitz say in a statement, "As we enter our final season, we’re proud of the impact we’ve made on the cultural life of the Desert."

The 2025-2026 final season tickets go on sale June 1st for renewing subscribers and on July 1st for new subscribers.

For more information, visit desertensembletheatre.org.