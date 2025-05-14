Animals return after shelter fire, key takeaways from evacuation

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Pets are back safe and sound at the Animal Samaritans shelter in Thousand Palms, after a fire Tuesday.

Tom Snyder, CEO of Animal Samaritans, says he's proud of the team for following the evacuation procedures for the animals. One of the reasons for the swift response was the availability of transport vans prepped with dog kennels and cat carriers.

He's also glad there was plenty of space at the veterinary clinic to take in the animals.

Clean-up efforts are now underway and they're asking for the community's continued support. For more information, click here.

