Palm Springs residents react after former mayor Steve Pougnet pleads guilty

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Reactions pouring in after former Palm Springs Mayor Steve Pougnet pleaded guilty in a bribery case stemming from an alleged scheme to buy off the mayor to ensure his support for a real estate developer's projects.

Palm Springs residents finding out just before Wednesday's city council meeting.

Some said the guilty plea was long overdue, while others said although he made some mistakes, Pougnet did a lot for the city.

Ron deHarte, current Palm Springs mayor, shared his reaction.

"It's a long process," deHarte said. "And the city resolved issues a long time ago. We certainly have moved forward."

"Thank goodness he did the right thing," Ann D'amico, Palm Springs resident said. "Save us some money to go through trials.”

“He did a good job as the mayor," Nancy Ferguson, Palm Springs resident said.

“I think he just made some bad mistakes.”

After years of delays, the case coming to a head on Wednesday.

“This should have been wrapped up much sooner," Mike McNulty, Palm Springs resident said.

Pougnet pleaded guilty to a bribery scheme — accused of taking at least $375,000 from developers to push projects like the Kimpton Hotel and Palm Springs Downtown redevelopment.

“The amount that was alleged that he was bribed with or whatever word you want to use is not very much," McNulty said. "I was actually surprised that he did something like that.”

“I worked with Mayor Pougnet on certain projects," Ulrich McNulty, attorney said. "I'm surprised to hear that he pled guilty. It was my impression that he wanted his day in court, but obviously he did what was best for himself.”

