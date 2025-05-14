Ex-Palm Springs mayor Steve Pougnet pleads guilty to accepting bribes from developers

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - Former Palm Springs Mayor Steve Pougnet pleaded guilty in a bribery case stemming from an alleged scheme to buy off the mayor to ensure his support for a real estate developer's projects.

During a court conference Wednesday involving Pougnet's attorneys, prosecutors and Riverside County Superior Court Judge Samuel Diaz, a pretrial plea agreement was reached, with the terms submitted by the defense directly to the judge.

Pougnet, 62, pleaded guilty to nine counts of bribery by a public official, eight counts of illicit financial interest in public contracts and one count of conspiracy, as well as no contest to three perjury counts.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 2. Pougnet is free on his own recognizance.

John Hall, spokesperson for the DA's office, told News Channel 3 that Pougnet reached a plea agreement with the court, not their office. The DA's office objected, arguing that Pougnet took advantage of the public's trust.

Check Out Our 'Scandal at City Hall' Section for More Coverage on this Case

Pougnet served two terms as mayor, leaving office in 2015.

He was charged along with businessman John Elroy Wessman, 86, in 2017. The pair were indicted by a Riverside County grand jury in 2019, along with Coachella Valley real estate developer Richard Hugh Meaney, 59.

Wessman and developer Richard Meaney were accused of paying Pougnet at least $375,000 to buy votes and influence projects in Palm Springs between 2012 and 2014. Projects include the Kimpton hotel and the surrounding downtown re-development project.

Steve Pougnet and John Wessman (2012)

The case drew national attention after the FBI raided Palm Springs City Hall in 2015.

Meaney pleaded guilty to a reinstated misdemeanor count of financial conflict in a government contract. Meaney is free on bond and is slated for sentencing in June.

Wessman case remains ongoing, jury selection continues Thursday.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.