Riverside County launches program to help owners revitalize their mobile / manufactured homes

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County has launched a new program that will help owners of mobile homes and manufactured homes with up to $50,000 to revitalize their homes.

Officials said the Riverside County Manufactured Housing Rehabilitation Program is designed to assist with rehabilitating homes to improve their safety and condition.

Residents can apply for grants of up to $50,000 for eligible repairs that could cover plumbing, roofing, electrical, heating, accessibility upgrades, and energy efficiency upgrades, or even replacement of the home.

“We are using these funds that we received at the county level to help owners of mobile homes improve their quality of life and safety,” said Supervisor Manuel Perez and Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “This is a program that helps fill a gap so people can afford the home repairs they need and maintain their housing.”

The Riverside County Manufactured Housing Rehabilitation Program is administered by the Riverside County Housing and Workforce Solutions Department.

Application information, including income limits, is available on the program’s Web page, https://rivcohws.org/manufactured-housing-rehabilitation-program.

The program is funded with $5 million in state Manufactured Housing Opportunity and Revitalization (MORE) Program funds that the county successfully secured.

Applicants can reside in an unincorporated community or a city. Preference will be given to applicants from unincorporated communities, county officials noted.

Homeowners utilizing the grant are required to continue to live in their home for five years.

In the Fourth District, there are approximately 12,500 mobile homes registered through the California Department of Housing and Community Development.