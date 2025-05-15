Former Palm Springs Blue Zones Director Pushes Back on Departure Story, Cites Non-Disclosure Deal

A high-profile wellness initiative is officially underway in Palm Springs. But the launch of the Blue Zones Project is being overshadowed by confusion and controversy surrounding the sudden resignation of its first local leader.

Geoff Kors, the former mayor of Palm Springs and the original director of the local Blue Zones effort, stepped down just a few months after taking the role. But after hearing what current project leaders were saying about why he left, News Channel 3 reached out to Kohrs, and what he had to say raised more questions than answers.

Blue Zones is a health and lifestyle initiative that uses research from long-living populations around the world to promote community wellness. A recent Netflix documentary described the five original “Blue Zones” places like Okinawa, Japan and Loma Linda, California where people consistently live past 100.

The concept is now being applied in cities across the U.S., including Palm Springs, where local officials and organizers say the goal is to make the healthy choice the easy choice.

“What we plan to do is to create activities in Palm Springs specifically, where we can bring those characteristics here,” said Chris Ruetz, current Community Engagement Lead for the Blue Zones Project in Palm Springs.

Ruetz described Kors’ departure as amicable, saying Kors had a “very busy life” and felt comfortable passing the torch.

But Kors says that’s false.

He says he’s under a non-disparagement agreement he was required to sign when he joined Blue Zones LLC. According to Kors, that agreement prevents him from speaking openly about why he left. But he tells News Channel 3 he detailed those reasons in his resignation letter and that Blue Zones has his permission to release it.

They haven’t.

“It’s disappointing that given they’re preventing me from saying why I left, Kor's explained. "That inaccurate and false statements were made by a Blue Zones employee."

News Channel 3 asked the City of Palm Springs for a copy of Kors’ resignation letter. City officials told us they don’t have it. We also asked Blue Zones for the letter and directly asked whether they’re refusing to release the letter.

In respons we received the following email from Naomi Imatome-Yun with Blue Zones:

“Blue Zones, like most companies, doesn’t comment on or share details about why an employee leaves from their role,” the statement read. “It’s part of our policy for legal, privacy, and professional reasons. So we wouldn’t comment on or share anything about Geoff Kors’ departure.”

Despite the dispute, the Blue Zones Project is moving forward. Palm Springs Mayor Ron Dhorte tells News Channel 3 the city is committed to a three-year agreement, contributing $60,000 annually to support the effort.

“We are part of this project. At this point, we’re going to continue to support it,” said Palm Springs Mayor Dhorte.

As for Kors’ resignation letter, it remains unseen and the full story behind his exit still unclear.

News Channel 3 is continuing to request the document and follow developments on the Blue Zones rollout.

The city of Coachella launched its Blue Zone initiative in 2022. There are six other Riverside County cities taking part in the initiative as well.

For more information visit: BlueZonesProject.com