Homelessness up, but growth rate down in Riverside County, 2025 Point-in-Time Count shows

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - Homelessness in Riverside County continues to grow, but the rate is slowing, according to initial results in the county's 2025 Point-in-Time Count.

The County's Homeless Point-in-Time Count took place on January 22 after a two-year delay. It helps determine the level of federal funding for homeless initiatives.

The complete date has not been released yet, however, initial results identified 3,990 people who were sleeping in a shelter or on the streets. That's up by 265 people compared to 2023's results.

Despite the increase, county officials said the result shows a slowed growth in homelessness across the region. The growth rate dropped from 15% in 2022 to 12% in 2023, and now to 7% in 2025.

County officials touted a 19% reduction in unsheltered homelessness between 2023 and 2025, which "represents a significant milestone in the County’s efforts to address the most visible and urgent aspects of the crisis."

“It is tremendous progress that we have huge reductions, less people living on the streets and more having access to shelters,” said Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, Chairman of the Riverside County Board of Supervisors. “County, city, and nonprofit collaborations have focused efforts and investments that are yielding measurable results, and our work continues. By targeting the root causes of homelessness and expanding access to housing and care, we are helping more residents find stability and hope.”

Additionally, all four subpopulations of veterans, seniors, families with children, and youth saw significant reductions, according to the county.

"This decline underscores the effectiveness of the County’s comprehensive Homeless Action Plan, a collaborative initiative with the Riverside County Continuum of Care. Through this strategic plan, the County has aligned federal, state, and local resources around a shared set of Five-Year Regional Goals, significantly expanding access to both emergency and permanent housing. At the same time, the County is integrating critical systems like health and behavioral health care into its homelessness response, reinforcing its commitment to making homelessness rare, brief, and nonrecurring."

While the county did not conduct a Point-in-Time Count in 2024, agencies did do a "sheltered only" homeless survey.

County officials said this year’s count also highlights a significant increase in shelter bed capacity of 57% since 2023, and an 11% increase over 2024.

“With more individuals accessing shelter, the reduction in unsheltered homelessness is both meaningful and indicative of system-wide progress” said Heidi Marshall, Director of the Riverside County Department of Housing and Workforce Solutions (HWS).

Data specific to cities was not available. The full results of the count are set to be released soon, after approval by the Board of Supervisors.

The count was coordinated by HWS’ Office of Homeless Services and in partnership with the Riverside County Continuum of Care, a broad network of public and private homeless service providers across the County. Mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the Point-in-Time Count provides critical data used to assess regional needs and guide strategic planning.

The count was conducted by 879 community volunteers and agency partners, all 28 cities, and including the Department of Public Social Services (DPSS), Riverside University Health System – Behavioral Health (RUHS-BH), Riverside Count Information Technology (RCIT), Code Enforcement, Probation, the Riverside Sheriff’s Office, and municipal police departments.

As part of its More Than A Count initiative, the County was able to fast-track vulnerable populations such as seniors, families and youth into care the day of the count which was largely supported through both the Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) and Molina Healthcare.

For more information on Riverside County’s housing and homelessness programs and how you can get involved, visit rivcohhpws.org.