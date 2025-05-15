Twentynine Palms student arrested after alleged attack on two school district employees

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - A 16-year-old student was arrested after allegedly attacking two school district employees in Twentynine Palms, authorities announced.

The incident was first reported at around 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday at the PLUS Program at a campus in Twentynine Palms.

"Deputies learned a 16-year-old male student violently battered two female Morongo Unified School District employees then fled on foot from the school," reads a news release by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. "One of the staff members fell to the ground, sustained a concussion and an injury to the head. The second staff member also sustained a head injury."

Medical aid was provided at the scene, however, one of the employees was hospitalized.

The teen was located and arrested Wednesday morning. He has been booked into the High Desert Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.