Coachella soccer program shakeup sparks community outcry

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of Coachella is reviewing how it offers youth soccer programs.

Right now, two nonprofit organizations run separate soccer leagues in the city, including the Coachella Valley Soccer League. But the city wants to establish just one organization to manage all soccer programs through a new one-year contract, with an option to renew for another year.

The city’s soccer facilities are the home field to 1,500 - 2,000 youth players, highlighting the high demand for soccer in the area.

Community members say this will create fewer options and take away opportunities from local youth.

