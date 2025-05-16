CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - The search continues for a missing woman last seen in Cathedral City on May 10.

The family of Katelynn "Katie" Enstad have been searching for her since Saturday. Cathedral City police confirmed they have filed a missing persons report.

"My Daughter Katelynn Enstad has gone missing, and we are deeply concerned for her safety," reads a GoFundMe page set up by her family.

She is described as five feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds with multiple tattoos on her chest and arms.

"We are urging anyone who may have seen her or has any information to come forward. Her disappearance is completely out of character, and we are doing everything we can to find her," family writes in the GoFundMe page.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Cathedral City Police Department at (760)-770-0300.

Family are raising funds to cover the costs of search supplies, flyers, and a private investigator. Click here if you would like to make a donation.