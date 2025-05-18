Palm Springs provides update on road closures after deadly Palm Springs explosion

The City of Palm Springs has set up a landing page for residents and business owners to find out the latest information on road closures in place after a deadly bombing attack authorities have called an "intentional act of terrorism."

As of May 18th, the following roads remained closed:

N. Indian Canyon Drive from Vista Chino to Tachevah.

N. Palm Canyon Drive from Vereda Norte to Tachevah.

In addition to road updates, the landing page shares how to submit tips or evidence to the FBI.

