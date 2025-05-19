Palm Springs mayor sends message to community after terrorist attack

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs Mayor Ron deHarte spoke live with News Channel 3's Shay Lawson to share his message to the community after a bomb explosion rocked the city on Saturday.

"It's going to take time to heal the wounds that have been caused and the emotions and the incredible stress, not just for us two-legged folks, but our pets also that have been really impacted," deHarte said "So I asked for patience. We're going to get there. It's still an active crime scene, so the investigation is, we're not even 48 hours in, so answers are going to come it's going to take a little bit of time."

deHarte said the city has been working to provide resources and supplies to homeowners or businesses that were impacted by the blast.

"We've been working and having conversations for the last two days, talking to our other elected officials in different departments. Asking the questions about what resources are available, especially since insurance companies are looking at this as an act of terrorism," deHarte said. "So we are rallying all the partners. I know Supervisor Perez has been checking with their Economic Development Department at the county level, we're talking with Small Business Administration and any other department we can. Reach out to so we're gathering the information on what programs may be available to our residents and our businesses."

deHarte directed residents to visit EngagePalmSprings.com for a list of resources and information from the city.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on the Palm Springs explosion.