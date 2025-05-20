Grounding after crisis: LGBTQ Center of the Desert to offer therapy sessions for residents in bombing aftermath

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The LGBTQ Center of the Desert will be hosting several drop-in group therapy sessions for anyone affected by the Palm Springs fertility center bombing.

LGBTQ COMMUNITY CENTER OF THE DESERT

GROUNDING AFTER CRISIS: HEALING IN COMMUNITY

A DROP-IN GROUP THERAPY SPACE

Wednesday, May 21: 2:00 p.m.

Friday, May 23: 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 27: 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 29: 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

All sessions are at The Center’s Scott Hines Behavioral Health Clinic, 1301 N. Palm Canyon Drive, second floor, Community Room 7

For more information or to learn more about The Center’s behavioral health services, please call 760.416.7790 ext 3

According to a report by News Channel 3's Gavin Nguyen, several local organizations have stepped up in the aftermath of the explosion to address mental health concerns. Research shows generally, experiencing a traumatic event leads to increased rates of acute stress disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depression, panic disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and substance use disorder.

The City of Palm Springs also added mental health resources to its engagepalmsprings.com webpage, which has been used to log updates for the Palm Springs attack.

In a statement, the City addressed concerns for mental health help:

"The bomb blast has severely shaken the nerves of Palm Springs residents. This event was horrific for those who were close to the location and saw the results of the explosion, those who felt the shockwaves all across the City and experienced collateral damage to homes or business, and especially for the clients of the American Reproductive Center. The City is gathering information and contacts for mental health resources that are readily available to our community."

CRISIS TEXT LINE

This organization operates nationwide and is available to the public 24/7, free of charge. It is staffed by trained counselors and their service is offered via texting, but texting the number 741741