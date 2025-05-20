Neighbor shocked to learn Palm Springs bombing suspect may have assembled explosives next door

A neighbor of Guy Edward Bartkus — the 25-year-old man identified by the FBI as the suspect in the deadly Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing — says they are “shocked” to learn explosives may have been assembled next door.

"He had an explosives laboratory in there, and although he built a pretty big bomb that he took down in Palm Springs, there is still enough material in there to do serious damage. That's why it took almost three days for them to clear the area, because they had to be really careful. And so that's pretty much what they told me," said Thomas Bickel, a neighbor.

Bartkus was killed in the blast early Saturday morning at the American Reproductive Centers in Palm Springs, an explosion now investigators said was an act of intentional terrorism.

The FBI has identified Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, of 29 Palms as the primary suspect in the #PalmSprings vehicle explosion. The vehicle was a silver Ford Fusion sedan, plate 8HWS848. Please call 1800 CALLFBI with information or upload relevant video/images at https://t.co/CnxyRN1YIv pic.twitter.com/dYAG26xCYY — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) May 18, 2025

