Skip to Content
News

Neighbor shocked to learn Palm Springs bombing suspect may have assembled explosives next door

By ,
Updated
today at 5:47 PM
Published 3:46 PM

A neighbor of Guy Edward Bartkus — the 25-year-old man identified by the FBI as the suspect in the deadly Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing — says they are “shocked” to learn explosives may have been assembled next door.

"He had an explosives laboratory in there, and although he built a pretty big bomb that he took down in Palm Springs, there is still enough material in there to do serious damage. That's why it took almost three days for them to clear the area, because they had to be really careful. And so that's pretty much what they told me," said Thomas Bickel, a neighbor. 

Bartkus was killed in the blast early Saturday morning at the American Reproductive Centers in Palm Springs, an explosion now investigators said was an act of intentional terrorism.

Tune into News Channel 3 tonight for the full story at 6 pm and 6:30 pm.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Garrett Hottle

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content