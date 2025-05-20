Wildfire burns over 100 acres south of Highway 371 in Aguanga

AGUANGA, Calif. (KESQ) - A brush fire erupted today south of Highway 371 in Aguanga, scorching more than 100 acres before Cal Fire aircraft initiated runs that slowed the brusher's advance.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 1:38 p.m. in the area of Petes Crossing and Janell Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

By 3:30 p.m., the fire had burned approximately 112 acres with 0% containment.

Evacuation ORDER: RVC TULE-3

North of Dove Drive

South of Pico Lane

East of Shortcut Trail

West of Summerset Way/Ridgecrest Trail

Evacuation WARNING: RVC TULE-1 AND RVC TULE-2

North of Amaretto Way/Pico Lane

South of Highway 371

East of Shortcut Trail

West of Tule Valley Road

An evacuation shelter has been established at Hamilton High School at 57430 Mitchell Road, Anza.

An interactive map can be searched here: https://go.genasys.com/jmu94r

The agency said multiple engine and hand crews were sent to the location, encountering flames moving at a moderate rate in light brush.

Three Cal Fire air tankers arrived before most of the ground personnel, initiating drops that confined the brusher to a space bounded by dirt roads, according to reports from the scene. Officials said there was a potential for the wildfire to jump the roads if winds picked up during the afternoon.

Residential properties in the sparsely populated area were not immediately threatened.

There was no immediate word on what might have triggered the fire.