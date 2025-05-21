Skip to Content
News

#ILovePalmSprings: Community united after terror attack

The Planning Commission will be considering a private application for a Major Development Permit and associated Environmental Impact Report to permit an approximately 750,000 square foot warehouse on a 38-acre parcel located at the northwest corner of N. Indian Canyon Dr. and 19th Ave. The applicant has indicated that they intend to operate the facility as a fulfillment center, which has the potential to generate approximately 700 new jobs.
kesq
The Planning Commission will be considering a private application for a Major Development Permit and associated Environmental Impact Report to permit an approximately 750,000 square foot warehouse on a 38-acre parcel located at the northwest corner of N. Indian Canyon Dr. and 19th Ave. The applicant has indicated that they intend to operate the facility as a fulfillment center, which has the potential to generate approximately 700 new jobs.
By
today at 6:13 AM
Published 5:55 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — After Saturday’s bombing at a Palm Springs IVF clinic left dozens of buildings damaged, residents and business owners are shaken — but already looking ahead to recovery.

City leaders are assuring the community that Palm Springs is safe and will rebuild. Local businesses have begun repairing broken windows and clearing debris, while city crews continue to assess the damage.

“Our fire department, engineering, and a crew are walking down both Indian and Palm Canyon assessing each physical structure, taking consensus of the damage and then coming up with the list of what needs to be done,” Mayor Ron deHarte said. “We are finding out what type of support is available for not only our business owners, but the residents who sustained damage.”

As part of the recovery effort, residents are encouraged to share their support for the city on social media using the hashtag #ILovePalmSprings.

#ILovePalmSprings

The campaign is aimed at showing resilience, promoting unity, and supporting local businesses ahead of the summer slowdown.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content