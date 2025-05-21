Legendary gay adult film actor Colton Ford found dead on Palm Springs hiking trail

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A missing hiker found dead Monday on a Palm Springs trail has been identified by his friends as iconic gay adult film actor Glenn Soukesian, known professionally as Colton Ford.

Palm Springs police confirmed they received a report of a missing hiker on Monday at 4 p.m. The hiker was last seen on Sunday before going on a hike on the Goat Trails behind 4733 E. Palm Canyon Drive.

"Our Search and Rescue Team found the lost hiker deceased on the hiking trail at 8:16pm that night," writes PSPD Lt. Mike Villegas.

Villegas added that the coroner's office ruled out foul play. There was no information available on the possible cause of death.

The coroner's office has not released the identity of the man, however, friends confirmed Soukesian's identity to multiple outlets, including News Channel 3.

