PSPD Chief shares exclusive first close-up look at Palm Springs bomb blast zone

today at 2:05 PM
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - We're getting a first close-up look at the Palm Springs bomb blast zone.

The American Reproductive Center sustained severe damage after a vehicle exploded just outside. The suspected bomber, Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, of Twentynine Palms, was killed, four other people were injured.

Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills gave a tour of the damage to News Channel 3's Tori King. Watch the full story tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.

