RSO video shows cliffside rescue after climber falls 30 feet in Idyllwild

RSO
IDYLLWILD, Calif. (KESQ) - The Riverside County Sheriff's Office released bodycam video of a dramatic hoist rescue after a climber fell 30 feet over the weekend in Idyllwild.

The rescue happened Saturday near Lily Rock.

The climber sustained a limb injury and needed to be hoisted off the cliff, according to RSO.

"Shout out to the Good Samaritan climber who assisted prior to us showing up," the agency wrote on Instagram.

It was actually the second rescue of the day in that same area in Idyllwild.

According to RSO, the hiker sustained a lower leg injury. He was unable to continue under his own power and was hoisted to safety.

