Heightened security at first VillageFest since Palm Springs bombing

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs is moving forward with its first VillageFest since Saturday's bombing targeting American Reproductive Centers, a local fertility clinic.

Organizers said the weekly Thursday night event continues amid heightened concern — and with extra security in place.

Mike Villegas, a Lieutenant at the Palm Springs Police Department, said the goal is to make the community feel safe.

"We're going to have more marked units down there at all the intersections," Villegas said. "We'll also have a drone team available. Right now, speaking with the community, they want to turn the page on this from this tragic incident and try to get some normalcy back and what better way than doing it through VillageFest."

