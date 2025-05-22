Skip to Content
FBI: Palm Springs bombing suspect had access to large quantity of commercially available chemical products

Guy Bartkus
FBI
Guy Bartkus
By
Updated
today at 3:05 PM
Published 2:56 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The suspect in Saturday's bombing in Palm Springs had access to a large quantity of commercially available chemical products. The products could be used to create a homemade explosive device, the FBI announced on Thursday.

Today at 4 p.m., News Channel 3's Peter Daut speaks with a spokesperson for the FBI in an in-depth interview.

The investigation into what led to the bombing continues. The suspect, Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, of Twentynine Palms was killed in the blast.

FBI agents spent several days in the blast zone and the suspect's home in Twentynine Palms.

PSPD Chief shares exclusive first close-up look at Palm Springs bomb blast zone

Neighbor shocked to learn Palm Springs bombing suspect may have assembled explosives next door

Akil Davis, assistant director of the FBI's Los Angeles field office, said Bartkus was driving a 2010 silver Ford Fusion sedan with California license number 8HWS848.

"That's critical because we need the public's help in identifying the gaps in our investigation,'' Davis said. "We know where Mr. Bartkus was at about 6 a.m. We know the timeline of when he entered the city; however, we need the public's help for identifying where he traversed within the city before the explosion."

Authorities were also working to determine what type of explosives were used and where the suspect obtained them.

The clinic was closed at the time of the explosion, but four others were injured at the scene. Those victims were released from medical care as of Sunday.

Thursday morning, the targets of the bombing, the American Reproductive Clinic, held a news conference to share the latest on their plans to reopen.

Jesus Reyes

