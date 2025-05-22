FBI: Palm Springs bombing suspect had access to large quantity of commercially available chemical products

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The suspect in Saturday's bombing in Palm Springs had access to a large quantity of commercially available chemical products. The products could be used to create a homemade explosive device, the FBI announced on Thursday.

Today at 4 p.m., News Channel 3's Peter Daut speaks with a spokesperson for the FBI in an in-depth interview.

The investigation into what led to the bombing continues. The suspect, Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, of Twentynine Palms was killed in the blast.

The FBI has identified Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, of 29 Palms as the primary suspect in the #PalmSprings vehicle explosion. The vehicle was a silver Ford Fusion sedan, plate 8HWS848. Please call 1800 CALLFBI with information or upload relevant video/images at https://t.co/CnxyRN1YIv pic.twitter.com/dYAG26xCYY — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) May 18, 2025

FBI agents spent several days in the blast zone and the suspect's home in Twentynine Palms.

Akil Davis, assistant director of the FBI's Los Angeles field office, said Bartkus was driving a 2010 silver Ford Fusion sedan with California license number 8HWS848.

"That's critical because we need the public's help in identifying the gaps in our investigation,'' Davis said. "We know where Mr. Bartkus was at about 6 a.m. We know the timeline of when he entered the city; however, we need the public's help for identifying where he traversed within the city before the explosion."

Authorities were also working to determine what type of explosives were used and where the suspect obtained them.

The clinic was closed at the time of the explosion, but four others were injured at the scene. Those victims were released from medical care as of Sunday.

Thursday morning, the targets of the bombing, the American Reproductive Clinic, held a news conference to share the latest on their plans to reopen.