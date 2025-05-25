Friend remembers Colton Ford as “Saint” after death on Palm Springs hiking trail

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Iconic gay adult film actor and singer Glenn Soukesian, known professionally as Colton Ford was found dead last week on the Goat Trails behind 4733 E. Palm Canyon Drive.

Ford's close friends identified him and said he went missing while hiking the day before.

"Glen was always hydrated," Langham said. "Always had a huge, like half gallon bottle of water with him."

His close friend Jill Langham, a longtime Palm Springs resident, shared emotional memories of Ford, whom she described as a “soulmate” and a “saint among men.”

“He had so much to offer the world,” Langham said. “As a singer-songwriter, he toured with amazing people for over 30 years. But people also knew him as a gay icon and an adult film star. He did it for a very short period of time."

Glenn Soukesian, aka Colton Ford

Langham said she and others grew concerned when Ford didn’t show up for work.

She said after hours of searching and a call to search and rescue, first responders eventually found his body on the trail.

Langham said authorities ruled out foul play.

She said he was at a joyful point in his life, having just moved into a new home and that a celebration of life is scheduled for July 5 in Palm Springs.

“He went out on a really high note, in the hills, closer to the spirits or God,” Langham said.

