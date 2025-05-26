Skip to Content
Cathedral City honors fallen heroes on Memorial Day

Published 7:10 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - People in Cathedral City paused on Monday to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

News Channel 3's Jeff Stahl emceed the annual Memorial Day remembrance at Forest Lawn, with Cathedral City Police Chief George Crum and members of Cathedral City Fire & EMS making appearances.

Along with the music, presentations and addresses, a wreath was delivered in honor of the nation's fallen heroes.

KESQ News Team

