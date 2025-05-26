Skip to Content
News

U.S. Treasury to end penny production, what you need to know

By
New
Published 10:21 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Common cents no more. The U.S. plans to stop making pennies, Treasury officials say, by early next year.

One of the primary reasons for ending production is cost. It currently takes nearly four cents to produce a single penny, due in part to rising metal prices. In 2024 alone, the government lost over $85 million minting roughly 3 billion pennies.

The Treasury said businesses will need to start rounding up or down to the nearest 5 cents when there's not enough pennies to use in everyday cash transactions. However, debit and credit card purchases will still be charged to the exact cent.

This is raising concern for low-income and older Americans are more likely to use cash.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content