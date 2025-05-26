U.S. Treasury to end penny production, what you need to know

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Common cents no more. The U.S. plans to stop making pennies, Treasury officials say, by early next year.

One of the primary reasons for ending production is cost. It currently takes nearly four cents to produce a single penny, due in part to rising metal prices. In 2024 alone, the government lost over $85 million minting roughly 3 billion pennies.

The Treasury said businesses will need to start rounding up or down to the nearest 5 cents when there's not enough pennies to use in everyday cash transactions. However, debit and credit card purchases will still be charged to the exact cent.

This is raising concern for low-income and older Americans are more likely to use cash.

