‘Unofficial Start to Summer’ Kicking off Stretch of Triple Digits Days

Expect dry and slightly warmer conditions today across the Coachella Valley, with temperatures returning to the triple digits—just above seasonal norms. Breezy winds will develop at times, especially along the coastal mountain slopes and into the deserts. A ridge of high pressure currently over the region will shift east tonight, making way for a weak upper-level low on Tuesday. This system will gradually evolve into an open wave by Wednesday, leading to only minor cooling near the coast while inland areas continue to warm. Highs are expected to peak on Friday, with "moderate heat risk" levels likely across the Inland Empire--fairly normal for us here in the desert.

By Thursday, a more complex weather pattern emerges, with a closed low forming to the southwest and ridging building over the Pacific Northwest. This introduces uncertainty to the forecast heading into the weekend. Southeast to easterly winds aloft are expected late in the week. Over the weekend and into early next week, the closed low may begin moving eastward, potentially drawing in tropical moisture from a weakening system near Baja. The timing and impact of this moisture influx remain uncertain.