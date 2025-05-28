Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for $63M affordable housing development in Coachella

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today for a $63 million affordable housing development in downtown Coachella.

"This project reflects our deep commitment to creating a community where families can thrive, where our seniors and neighbors with disabilities are supported and where everyone has access to opportunity," Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez said in a statement. "We're building more than homes -- we're strengthening the heart of our families and the foundation of our community."

City officials, in collaboration with Chelsea Investment Corporation, were on hand for the event on Cesar Chavez Street in the Pueblo Viejo district.

Covalda Apartments, formerly known as Tripoli Apartments, is a 2.8-acre site that also features retail space and has 10 units designed for residents with disabilities.

Funding for the building was provided by the California Department of Housing and Community Development's Infill Infrastructure Grant program, the Housing Authority of the County of Riverside's project-based vouchers and Home program and the California Department of Developmental Services' Community Resource Development Plan Priorities.