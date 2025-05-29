Skip to Content
Fewer overdose deaths in Coachella Valley as CDC sees national decline

Published 10:10 AM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - Progress being made in reducing overdose deaths.

Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. plunged last year to their lowest level since 2019, according to new numbers from the CDC. In 2024, nationwide overdose deaths fell by nearly 30,000 from the year before, a drop of about 27 percent. 

The Coachella Valley seeing similar trends. In 2024, 652 overdose deaths, down from nearly 900 the year prior.

Riverside County Overdose Data to Action | RODA

Experts are crediting increased availability in Narcan, expanded access to treatment centers, and more focus on harm reduction strategies.

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024.

