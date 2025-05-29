Skip to Content
Oak View Group negotiating to take over management operations for Palm Springs Convention Center

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs City Council approved a proposal to enter into contract negotiations with the Oak View Group for tourism and management services of the convention center.

OVG currently owns and operates Acrisure Arena near Palm Desert and is set to manage operations at the renovated Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs

The current agreement with AEG management ends on September 27, according to the staff report.

The city is expecting a smooth transition by fall.

A final draft of a contract is expected to come before the council in July.

