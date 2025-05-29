Volunteers clear the way for new place to explore at Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - Several new and exciting exhibits were in the works at Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert.

On Sunday, volunteers with Scouting America (formerly known as BSA) spent part of their Memorial Day weekend working to clear out an outdoor area near the museum's butterfly garden.

This was part of an Eagle Project led by Abigail Tokuhara, 17, of Rancho Mirage.

Tokuhara had been a member with Troop 451 for nearly two years - and was working to earn her Eagle Scout rank - the highest rank in Scouting America.

About a dozen scouts - along with parents, grandparents, siblings, and other adult leaders began their work around 7:00 a.m.

Volunteers worked to clear weeds and debris; they also assembled two storage sheds.

As the morning hours progressed into afternoon hours - volunteers focused on completing their tasks with the entire project wrapping up around 3:00 p.m.

The area was expected to be used for guests to enjoy the garden area - where kids could enjoy sensory tables.

Derek Burreson, who is the museum's facilities manager, appreciated the volunteers' hard work on the warm day in May.

Burreson said he was working on several other projects and exciting new exhibits at the museum.