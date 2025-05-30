FBI: processing is complete of crime and post blast scene in Palm Springs bomb attack

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KESQ) - FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Joint Terrorism Task Force Amir Ehsaei reported on Friday that the processing of the Palm Springs bombing crime and post blast scene is complete.

The Evidence Response Team and Special Agent Bomb Technicians have been at work and investigating the area since the blast on May 17th at the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic. The FBI pointed out in a statement last week that the evidence indicates the explosion was premeditated and that the attack was an intentional act of terrorism.

In a video statement on X/FBILosAngeles, Agent Ehsaei explained, "We're here at the Palm Springs explosion site to finish up our evidence gathering. We were here last week where we were able to search and gather evidence for four of the five buildings, the surrounding lots, and also the surrounding area. There was one building left that we had to search that was deemed unsafe, so we came back today, brought the proper equipment, the proper tools, and we're finishing up our search at the location to try to gather more evidence regarding the explosion."

In its earlier statement, the FBI asked anyone with information about the explosion or the planning of the attack to contact them at 1-800-CALL-FBI or provide information online at tips.fbi.gov.