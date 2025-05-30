Motocross daredevil Colby Raha to attempt record breaking jump at Palm Springs Surf Club

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A world record that’s stood for more than 50 years could be broken in June in Palm Springs!

Motocross daredevil Colby Raha will attempt to break the record for the longest motorcycle jump to a flat landing. He's aiming for 200 feet with no landing ramp.

The attempt is set for June 21 at the Palm Springs Surf Club.

Raha won't be able to practice or rehearse the stunt because of how risky it is.

"So this is a long-term thing. We're, we're doing it right. We're bringing in the proper measurements, the proper uh ramp angles, double checking our numbers, wearing proper safety gear, and giving ourselves the best chance of being safe as we can, um, and then going for it," Raha said.

Raha says the actual jump is the least of his worries.

The impact of landing on a flat surface is what makes this stunt so dangerous.

The current record is 171 feet and was set back in 1974 by stuntman Bob Gill.