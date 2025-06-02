Skip to Content
News

Big Bear eaglet takes first flight from nest

By
Updated
today at 12:16 PM
Published 11:30 AM

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KESQ) - We have first flight! The moment so many people have been waiting for finally happened Monday morning.

Sunny, one of the two eaglets at the Big Bear nest, flew for the first time. The moment happened at around 10:46 a.m.

You can watch a livestream here

Sunny has been building up to her first flight for a few weeks, hovering for a few seconds but never taking that big leap.

It's already been a big couple of days for Sunny and Gizmo, after officials found out that both are sisters.

For more on the eaglets and their nest, visit friendsofbigbearvalley.org

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content