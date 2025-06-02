CVAG gives update on regional pavement management analysis

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - CVAG is working on a plan to better manage and maintain major roads across the region. Right now, each city or county handles its own roadwork. A regional program would help spread out costs, improve road quality, and reduce traffic disruptions.

In 2024, CVAG hired a consultant, Michael Baker International, to update the condition of about 558 miles of major roads.

CVAG’s AtlasView Dashboard

The average road condition score (called PCI) was 75.5 out of 100—rated as "satisfactory." Replacing all the roads would cost about $1.5 billion. To keep roads in their current condition, the region needs to spend about $21.9 million per year.

CVAG is reviewing five different long-term funding scenarios and will use the results to make policy recommendations later this year.

