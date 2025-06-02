Skip to Content
News

CVAG gives update on regional pavement management analysis

By
Published 11:26 AM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - CVAG is working on a plan to better manage and maintain major roads across the region. Right now, each city or county handles its own roadwork. A regional program would help spread out costs, improve road quality, and reduce traffic disruptions.

In 2024, CVAG hired a consultant, Michael Baker International, to update the condition of about 558 miles of major roads.

CVAG’s AtlasView Dashboard

The average road condition score (called PCI) was 75.5 out of 100—rated as "satisfactory." Replacing all the roads would cost about $1.5 billion. To keep roads in their current condition, the region needs to spend about $21.9 million per year.

CVAG is reviewing five different long-term funding scenarios and will use the results to make policy recommendations later this year.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content