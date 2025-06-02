Hiker rescued after medical issue on Palm Desert trail

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - First responders rescued a hiker who experienced a medical emergency while on the Bumb and Grind Trail in Palm Desert Monday morning.

The incident was first reported at around 8:20 a.m. after a hiker called dispatch and said she was not feeling well, possibly experiencing a medical emergency, CAL FIRE officials told News Channel 3.

Emergency crews made their way up the trail to assess the hiker, who was airlifted to Eisenhower Health.