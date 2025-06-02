Palm Springs Jewish community leans into resilience after Boulder attack

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Following a violent antisemitic attack in Boulder, Colorado, Jewish communities across the country are processing the pain.

In Palm Springs, leaders said they are choosing to respond with resilience.

This latest attack comes just weeks after two Israeli embassy staff members were fatally shot outside the Lillian & Albert Small Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.—and a little more than two weeks since the targeted attack on a Palm Springs fertility clinic in Palm Springs.

Carolina Vasquez, executive director and clinical therapist at Desert Insight, said emotional awareness is the first step to understanding how to move forward from traumatic events.

"The first thing is to notice it," Vasquez said. "Sometimes we're on autopilot."

