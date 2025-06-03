2025 Palm Springs International ShortFest lineup released

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs International ShortFest announced its programmed lineup.

Sponsored by the City of Palm Springs, this 31st edition is set to welcome audiences at the Festival Theaters at 789 E Tahquitz Canyon Way from June 24-30.

In all, the festival will screen 51 curated programs showcasing 311 films from 64 countries and territories, including 45 World Premieres, 10 International Premieres, 36 North American Premieres, 19 U.S. Premieres., and 94 California Premieres. More than 6,200 short films from 141 countries and territories were submitted.

Tickets will be available on Thursday, June 5 at psfilmfest.org. The complete lineup is included at the bottom of the article.

“Brimming with inspired storytellers and experimentation, this year’s ShortFest once again promises short films which push boundaries, spark conversations, and entertain audiences,” said Lili Rodriguez, Artistic Director of the Palm Springs International Film Society. “As we mark our 31st year, we embrace the fresh voices shaping the future of this industry, the short form which continues to elevate the medium of moviemaking to new heights. We’re thrilled to bring these stories to our passionate Palm Springs community and to welcome filmmakers from across the world to the Coachella Valley.”

Short films featuring celebrated film and television actors include Aria starring Pauline Chalamet; BDAY Private Dick starring John C. Reilly and Nick Thune; Blood Boysstarring Booboo Stewart; Cattywampus starring Hamish Linklater and John Carroll Lynch; Dragfox starring Ian McKellen and Divina De Campo; Dust to Dust starring Tess Goldwyn; Fireline starring Bobby Soto and Fabian Alomar; Good Boy Banjo starring Albert Birney and Shirley Chen; Hatchlings starring Demi Singelton; Heaven is Nobody’s starring Roger Guenveur Smith; How Was Your Weekend? starring James Morosini and Rachael Harris; I Want To Feel Fun starring Esther Povitsky and Simon Rex; Interloper starring Chloe East and Ryan Simpkins; Little One starring Lucy Walters; Learning How to Drive with Alicia Silverstone; Main Man starring Haley Joel Osment, Finn Wittrock, and Jenny Yang; Matilda and the Brave Escape starring Bella Ramsey; Max Distance starring John Daly; Melody of Love starring Jane Levy and John Reynolds; Moon Lake directed by Jeannie Sui Wonders and starring Chase Sui Wonders; No Experience Necessary starring Michael Graceffa; Petra and the Sun starring Fernando Solís Lara; Retirement Plan starring Domhnall Gleeson; Rhoda starring Emma D’Arcy; She Raised Me starring Rosie O’Donnell; Sleazy Tiger starring Alan Cumming; Tape Worm starring CJ Beckford and Antonia Campbell-Hughes; Tanning Zone directed by Chloe East; Thanks for Having Me starring Caleb Hearon, Johnny Berchtold and Ryan Simpkins; The Errand directed by Hayley Marie Norman and starring Vanessa Chester; The Last Cinnamon Roll starring Reggie Watts; The Yellow starring Haley Joel Osmont and Marin Hinkle; Three Keenings starring Seamus O'Hara; What Freedom starring Ashley Park; What’s the Deal with Birds? starring Chris Pine and Kimia Behpoornia; Where We Came From starring Archie Panjabi; and You Know You Wanna Stay starring Elsie Fisher.

In addition to short films, ShortFest will be spotlighting the Hulu drama Paradise, created by Dan Fogelman and starring Sterling K. Brown. Award-winning writer, director, and ShortFest alum Hanelle M. Culpepper will attend the screening of episode "You Asked for Miracles," which she directed. Culpepper attended ShortFest in 2003 with her shorts A Single Rose and Six and the City. Her diverse work as a director in television includes the pilot for Star Trek: Picard as well as episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte, Westworld, True Story, The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray, Anansi Boys, Kung Fu and more.

A proven launchpad for awards contention, ShortFest has seen over 100 of its past-presented films going on to receive Academy Award® nominations. Juried award winners will be announced on Sunday, June 29, from the official selection, which includes five Academy Award-qualifying awards and cash prizes totaling $30,000. The Best of the Fest shorts will be screened on the final day, Monday, June 30. This year’s award categories, which each have their own group of jury members, include:

Oscar®Qualifying Awards: Best of the Festival Award, Best Animated Short, Best Documentary Short, Best Live-Action Short Over 15 Minutes and Best Live-Action Short 15 Minutes and Under.

Student Short Awards: Best Student Animated Short, Best Student Documentary Short, Best Student International Short, and Best Student U.S. Short.

Special Jury Awards: Best International Short, Best U.S. Short, Best Comedy Short, Best LGBTQ+ Short, Best Midnight Short, Desert Views Award, Young Cineastes Award, Kids’ Choice Award.

Vimeo Staff Pick Award: Honoring one outstanding short film with a cash prize, a guaranteed Vimeo Staff Pick, and featured promotion across Vimeo’s platform and channels.

Audience Awards Awards: Best Animated Short, Best Live-Action Short, Best Documentary Short, Best Student Short

In addition to 158 U.S. shorts, ShortFest 2025 reflects the global pulse of filmmaking, highlighting international works from France (32), the United Kingdom (22), Canada (22), Spain (8), Brazil (7), Germany (7) Belgium (5), China (5), India (5), Ireland (6), Mexico (5), Portugal (5), Sweden (5), Switzerland (5), The Netherlands (5), Australia (4), Croatia (4), Estonia (3), Finland (3), Iran (3), Italy (3), Norway (3), Poland (3), Slovenia (3), Taiwan (3), Turkey (3), and Ukraine (3) alongside films from Argentina, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Georgia, Greece, Hong Kong, Iceland, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mauritius, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Palestine, Philippines, Qatar, Reunion, Rwanda, Scotland, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia, Uruguary, Vietnam, and beyond. As a barometer of filmmaking writ large, 134 of the 311 films (43%) are directed by women, as reported by the filmmakers. The 2025 Palm Springs International ShortFest will screen the following films:

Animation

A Blue Summer (France), directed by Juliette Ragot

As If Swallowed By Earth/Como Si la tierra se las hubiera tragado (France), directed by Natalia León

Autophagy (United Kingdom), directed by Edie Lawrence (California Premiere)

Black Tide (Reunion/Mauritius), directed by Kim Yip Tong (California Premiere)

Budō (Sweden), directed by Amanda Aagard and Alexander Toma

Can You Hear Me? (Poland), directed by Anastazja Naumenko (North American Premiere)

Caries (Switzerland), directed by Aline Höchli (California Premiere)

Cartagene (France), directed by Léa Berbach, Fabien Bernard, Lou Buisson, Paola Couturier, Marine La Villa, Théo Nouare, Marie Pacreau, and Abla Saigh (California Premiere)

Chico (France/Belgium), directed by Théo Abadie (California Premiere)

Christopher & The Bug (Canada), directed by Vanessa Esteves and Kevin Micallef (California Premiere)

Curly Joe Two Kittens Four Boxes and the Scent of Fire (USA), directed by Apo W. Bazidi and Anna Benner (World Premiere)

Cycle of Violence: Puppy Please! (Germany), directed by Felicia Bergström (International Premiere)

Dormilón (USA), directed by Olivia Marie Valdez

Dragfox (United Kingdom), directed by Lisa Ott

Forever (France), directed by Théo Djekou, Pierre Ferrari, Cyrine Jouini, Pauline Philippart, and Anissa Terrier

Forevergreen (USA), directed by Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears (U.S. Premiere)

Fountain (Iran), directed by Hazhir As'adi (International Premiere)

Headrest (Finland), directed by Heta Okkonen (North American Premiere)

Hermano Hermana (USA), directed by Rodrigo Cuartas, Jonathan Cuartas, and Michael Cuartas

Hoofs on Skates (Lithuania), directed by Ignas Meilūnas

Humantis (USA), directed by Paris Baillie

Hun Tun (Czech Republic/France), directed by Magdalena Hejzlarová (North American Premiere)

Hurikán (Czech Republic/France/Slovakia/Bosnia and Herzegovina), directed by Jan Saska

Kaminhu (France), directed by Marie Vieillevie (North American Premiere)

La Voix des Sirènes (Italy/France), directed by Gianluigi Toccafondo

Le Charade (USA), directed by Erika Totoro

Le Petit et le Géant (France/Brazil), directed by Isabela Costa (North American Premiere)

Luz Diabla (Argentina/Canada), directed by Gervasio Canda, Patricio Plaza, and Paula Boffo

Ma Mao (Canada), directed by Thanh Ngo

Mambo No.2 (Germany), directed by Anne Feldmeier (California Premiere)

Matilda and the Brave Escape (United Kingdom), directed by Ash Reed (International Premiere)

Mont Noir (France/Portugal), directed by Erika Haglund and Jean-Baptiste Peltier (California Premiere)

Mother of Dawn (Brazil/Portugal/Belgium/Finland), directed by Clara Trevisan (North American Premiere)

Mother’s Child (The Netherlands), directed by Naomi Noir (California Premiere)

My Teenage Blackout (France), directed by Basile Khatir (California Premiere)

No Room (Croatia), directed by Jelena Oroz (California Premiere)

On Weary Wings Go By (Estonia/Lithuania), directed by Anu-Laura Tuttelberg

Ostrich (Switzerland), directed by Marie Kenov (California Premiere)

Paradise Buffet (Spain/France), directed by Héctor Zafra and Santi Amézqueta (California Premiere)

Paradise Man (II) (USA), directed by Jordan Michael Blake (California Premiere)

Pear Garden (Germany), directed by Shadab Shayegan (U.S. Premiere)

Petra and the Sun (Chile), directed by Malu Furche and Stefania Malacchini (California Premiere)

Playing God (Italy/France), directed by Matteo Burani (California Premiere)

POW! (USA), directed by Joey Clift

Radix (Germany), directed by Anne Breymann (North American Premiere)

Red Buckets (USA), directed by Patrick Moser

Retirement Plan (Ireland), directed by John Kelly

Tapeworm Alexis & The Opera Diva (Switzerland), directed by Thaïs Odermatt (North American Premiere)

The Little Ancestor (Canada), directed by Alexa Tremblay-Francoeur

Voiceless (Switzerland), directed by Samuel Patthey

Void Spaces (Poland), directed by Marta Koch (North American Premiere)

Volcelest (France), directed by Éric Briche

Wandering Horse (USA), directed by Emily Ann Hoffman (California Premiere)

Wednesdays with Gramps (USA), directed by Chris Coopland and Justin Copeland (California Premiere)

Where Do Birds Die? (Chile), directed by Nadiela (Daniela Estay Castillo) (North American Premiere)

Whose Woods Are These (USA), directed by Kate Nartker

Words of Her (USA/China), directed by Charlene Xu

Documentary

A Color I Named Blue (Japan), directed by Sybilla Patrizia (California Premiere)

Big Bass (USA), directed by Drew Dickler (California Premiere)

Camp Widow (USA), directed by Laura Green and Anna Moot-Levin

Campolivar (Spain), directed by Alicia Moncholí (North American Premiere)

Clear Sky (Ukraine), directed by Marcin Kundera (North American Premiere)

Common Pear (Slovenia/United Kingdom), directed by Gregor Božič (California Premiere)

Dancing in Tomorrowland (USA), directed by Jakob Roston (California Premiere)

Dears in the Headlights (South Africa), directed by Julia Jansch (California Premiere)

Everything Twice (USA), directed by Cy Kuckenbaker

Everywhere I Look (USA), directed by November Nolan

Four Feet Away (USA), directed by Natalie Faye

Georgie (USA), directed by Jennie Butler

Hasami (Scissors) (USA/Japan), directed by Toyoko Matsuo Saindon

Hello Beautiful Please Follow Back (USA), directed by Amandine Thomas

Here Come the Dykes! (USA), directed by Devon Blackwell and Paul Moakley (California Premiere)

Hold Me Close (USA), directed by Aurora Brachman and LaTajh Simmons-Weaver (California Premiere)

Hoops, Hopes & Dreams (USA), directed by Glenn Kaino (California Premiere)

In My Day (Poland), directed by Iga Lis (U.S. Premiere)

Inside, the Valley Sings (Ireland), directed by Nathan Fagan (California Premiere)

It Will Always End in the End (Canada), directed by Nancy Pettinicchio (International Premiere)

Lanawaru (Colombia/Mexico/USA), directed by Angello Faccini Rueda (California Premiere)

Love Immortal (Denmark/United Kingdom), directed by Ömer Sami (North American Premiere)

My Neighbor’s Yard (USA), directed by Kara Grace Miller (World Premiere)

One Day I Will Hug You (Palestine/Sweden/Qatar), directed by Mohammed Fares Al Majdalawi (North American Premiere)

Out Here (USA), directed by Lisa Klein

Psychedelic in the Sky (USA), directed by Matthew Salton (California Premiere)

Rat Rod (USA), directed by Jared Jakins and Carly Jakins

Replay (USA), directed by Phil Mazo

Retroperspectiv (USA), directed by Stacey Lee (World Premiere)

Richard Neutra’s Maslon House (USA), directed by Scott Goldstein, Dave Yakir

Roll Down the Window (United Kingdom), directed by Lipa Hussain

Shanti Rides Shotgun (USA), directed by Charles Frank

Sheepdogs (USA), directed by Brian Knappmiller (World Premiere)

Teddy (USA), directed by Lauren Santucci (California Premiere)

Tessitura (USA), directed by Lydia Cornett, Brit Fryer

The Building and Burning of a Refugee Camp (Sweden/Ireland), directed by Dennis Harvey (California Premiere)

The Devil Is Busy (USA), directed by Geeta Gandbhir, Christalyn Hampton

The Things We Don’t Say (United Kingdom/Rwanda), directed by Ornella Mutoni (California Premiere)

Tiger (USA), directed by Loren Waters

Time Crisis (USA), directed by Brooke Palmieri, Zac Weathers

We Beg to Differ (Ireland/United Kingdom), directed by Ruairi Bradley (California Premiere)

We Were the Scenery (USA), directed by Christopher Radcliff

While We Still Have Time (Australia), directed by Ava Grimshaw-Hall (U.S. Premiere)

Who Loves the Sun (Canada), directed by Arshia Shakiba

Wrecked a Bunch of Cars, Had a Good Time (USA), directed by James P. Gannon and Matt Ferrin

You Can’t See It From Here (USA/Colombia), directed by Enrique Pedráza-Botero

Your Opinion, Please (USA), directed by Marshall Granger

Live Action

1:10 (Switzerland/Turkey), directed by Sinan Taner (California Premiere)

A Bear in the Woods (USA), directed by Andrew Laurich (California Premiere)

A Big Hug (USA), directed by Yael Grunseit (California Premiere)

A Brighter Summer Day for the Lady Avengers (Taiwan/USA), directed by Birdy Wei-Ting Hung

A Loud Piece of Armour (United Kingdom), directed by Molly Burdett (World Premiere)

A Reconciliation at the Donut Shop (USA), directed by Zach Tavel (World Premiere)

After Alma (USA), directed by Lorena Durán

After the Very End (France), directed by Miriam Furniss-Yacoubi (North American Premiere)

After What Happened at the Library (USA), directed by Syra McCarthy

Against One Another (France), directed by Badroudine Said Abdallah and Mehdi Meklat (World Premiere)

Agoge (Australia), directed by Veniamin Gialouris (International Premiere)

Almost Certainly False (Turkey), directed by Cansu Baydar (California Premiere)

Amarela (Brazil), directed by André Hayato Saito

An Almost Successful Dating App Love Story (USA), directed by Winter Coleman (California Premiere)

An Ongoing List of Things Found in the Library Book Drop, Usually Being Used as Bookmarks (USA), directed by Kayla Abuda Galang (California Premiere)

Ana y la Distancia (USA), directed by Hansel Porras Garcia

Apocalypse Besties (USA), directed by Kristen Buckels Cantrell (California Premiere)

Arctic Diva (United Kingdom), directed by Federico Barni (U.S. Premiere)

Are You Fucking Kidding Me?! (USA), directed by Zen Pace (California Premiere)

Aria (USA), directed by Federica Belletti (North American Premiere)

Automagic (India/France), directed by Ashok Vish (North American Premiere)

Baa-Baa! (Estonia), directed by Teresa Juksaar (World Premiere)

Baba I’m Fine (USA), directed by Karina Dandashi (California Premiere)

Bad for a Moment (Portugal), directed by Daniel Soares

BDAY Private Dick (USA), directed by Dante Ariola (U.S. Premiere)

Beatrix is Invisible (USA), directed by Alex Farias (World Premiere)

Belly Belly (USA), directed by Gabriel Carnick

Beograd (Serbia/USA), directed by David Milan Kelly (World Premiere)

¡Beso de Lengua! (Mexico), directed by José Luis Zorrero

Between the Lines (Austria), directed by Niklas Pollmann (North American Premiere)

Beyond Silence (The Netherlands), directed by Marnie Blok (California Premiere)

Blackout (Egypt), directed by Ahmed ElZogbhy (U.S. Premiere)

Blood Boys (USA), directed by Jordan M. Hahn (California Premiere)

Blood Ties (France/Belgium), directed by Hakim Atoui (California Premiere)

Breastmilk (USA/Nigeria), directed by Ifeyinwa Arinze (California Premiere)

Brief Somebodies (Canada), directed by Andy Reid (California Premiere)

Burning Inside (Brazil), directed by Enock Carvalho and Matheus Farias (North American Premiere)

Call Gloria! (Argentina), directed by Malena Filmus (California Premiere)

Cattywampus (USA), directed by Jono Chanin (California Premiere)

Century Egg (Taiwan/USA), directed by Charles Barratt (North American Premiere)

Channelvue (USA), directed by Brandon Tauszik

Chasing the Party (USA), directed by Jessie Komitor (California Premiere)

Check Please (USA), directed by Shane Chung

Chronic (USA), directed by Taylor Landesman (World Premiere)

Chrysanthemum (New Zealand), directed by Jolin Lee (World Premiere)

Clean Slate (USA), directed by Emily May Jampel (California Premiere)

Crazy for You (Spain/USA), directed by Greta Díaz Moreau (World Premiere)

Cub (USA), directed by Sofia Rubin (World Premiere)

Cura Sana (Spain), directed by Lucía G. Romero

Dad Doll (USA), directed by Kyle Kenyon (World Premiere)

Dandelion (USA), directed by Fiona Obertinca

Deck 5B (Sweden), directed by Malin Ingrid Johansson (California Premiere)

Don’t Try This in the Woods (Greece), directed by Emma Doxiadi (World Premiere)

Dreams, Hopes and Rotating Dolphins (Turkey), directed by Adil Burak Aydin (California Premiere)

Driving Lessons (Ukraine), directed by Anastasiya Gruba (U.S. Premiere)

Dust to Dust (USA), directed by Annika Chavez (World Premiere)

Duty Free (Germany/Sweden/Denmark), directed by Hilke Rönnfeldt (U.S. Premiere)

Emigré (USA), directed by Usman Ally

Enouement (USA), directed by Angel Lu

Fantas (Canada), directed by Halima Elkhatabi

Fireline (USA), directed by Robin Takao D’Oench

Follow Me Wherever I Go (USA), directed by Max DeFalco (World Premiere)

Full Month (USA/Singapore), directed by Ash Goh Hua (California Premiere)

Gaslit (Canada), directed by Anna MacLean (California Premiere)

Gioia (France), directed by Nixon Singa (North American Premiere)

Girlfriend Experience (Norway), directed by Ingvild Dahlgren (International Premiere)

Good Boy Banjo (USA), directed by Jackie! Zhou

Goodbye Sun (France), directed by Hakim Atoui (North American Premiere)

Grandma Nai Who Played Favorites (Cambodia/France/USA), directed by Chheangkea

Grave Error (United Kingdom/USA), directed by Andrew Jonathan Smith

Gurgling (Taiwan), directed by Christine Margaret Wu

/HAAW/ (USA), directed by Joey Scoma

Happy Snaps (United Kingdom), directed by Tyro Heath (California Premiere)

Hatchlings (USA), directed by Jahmil Eady (World Premiere)

Heaven Is Nobody’s (Spain/USA), directed by Hector Prats

Hide-and-Seek (Brazil), directed by Vitória Vasconcellos (North American Premiere)

Himalia (Canada), directed by Clara Milo and Juliette Lossky (U.S. Premiere)

Hippopotami (China/Hong Kong), directed by Lin Jianjie (JJ)

Holy Curse (India/USA), directed by Snigdha Kapoor

Homework (United Kingdom), directed by Jamie Di Spirito (International Premiere)

Houston, We Have a Crush (USA), directed by Omer Ben Shachar (World Premiere)

How Was Your Weekend? (USA), directed by Cam Banfield

I Want to Feel Fun (USA), directed by Jessica Sanders (California Premiere)

I’m Really Scared I’m Dying TBH (USA), directed by Lindsay Calleran (California Premiere)

Inflatable Bear, Hourly (Germany), directed by Elisabeth Werchosin (North American Premiere)

Interloper (USA), directed by Kerry O’Neill (World Premiere)

Jester (United Kingdom), directed by Harry Sherriff (World Premiere)

Kisses and Bullets (USA/Iran), directed by Faranak Sahafian

Kismet (Slovenia/Croatia), directed by Žiga Virc (North American Premiere)

Kotowari (France), directed by Coralie Watanabe Prosper (International Premiere)

Kuchar (The Itch) (India), directed by Vaidaangi Sharma (World Premiere)

L’Avance (France), directed by Djiby Kebe

Leading Man (USA), directed by Amanda Michaels and Whitney Houser (California Premiere)

Learning How to Drive (USA), directed by Tyler Cunningham (World Premiere)

Light Can’t Escape (Australia), directed by Tim Sharp (California Premiere)

Little Goodbyes (Canada), directed by Justine Martin (International Premiere)

Little One (USA), directed by Lindsay Carpenter

Little Rebels Cinema Club (Indonesia), directed by Khozy Rizal (North American Premiere)

Little Victories (Canada), directed by Rafaël Beauchamp (North American Premiere)

Madawa (USA), directed by Musila Munuve (World Premiere)

Made From Leakproof Plastic (Canada/United Kingdom), directed by Anastasiya Mykhaylova (World Premiere)

Main Man (USA), directed by John de Menil (World Premiere)

Majonezë (Italy), directed by Giulia Grandinetti (California Premiere)

Mango (United Kingdom/France), directed by Joan Iyiola

Masterpiece Mommy (United Kingdom/China), directed by Dorothy Sing Zhang (California Premiere)

Max Distance (USA), directed by Marissa Goldman (California Premiere)

Meal Ticket (USA), directed by Wes Andre Goodrich

Mean Ends (Canada), directed by Emile Lavoie

Medusa (USA), directed by Sarah Meyohas

Melanochaita (Greece), directed by Niko Avgoustidi (U.S. Premiere)

Melody of Love (USA), directed by Guy Kozak (California Premiere)

Mercenaire (Canada), directed by Pier-Philippe Chevigny (California Premiere)

Min’s Day Off (Brazil/China), directed by João Londres (North American Premiere)

Moon & Back (Canada), directed by Pony Nicole Herauf

Moon Lake (USA), directed by Jeannie Sui Wonders

More Than the Sea (Uruguay), directed by Marindia (North American Premiere)

Munchies (USA), directed by Brittany Alexia Young

My Mother is a Cow (Brazil), directed by Moara Passoni

Myself When I Am Real (USA), directed by Angeline Gragasin

Nena (USA), directed by Joyzel Acevedo (World Premiere)

Nervous Energy (USA), directed by Eve Liu (California Premiere)

No Experience Necessary (USA), directed by Emily Everhard (California Premiere)

Not Today (USA), directed by Christian Meola

Now, Hear Me Good (USA), directed by Dwayne LeBlanc (California Premiere)

On a Sunday at Eleven (Canada), directed by Alicia K. Harris

One Day This Kid (Canada), directed by Alexander Farah

One Night in Brooklyn (USA), directed by CJ Taglione (World Premiere)

Overcomer (United Kingdom), directed by Wale Adetula (California Premiere)

Passarinho (Mexico), directed by Natalia García Agraz (California Premiere)

Pakka (The Netherlands), directed by Iniyavan Elumalai (World Premiere)

Pedigree (USA), directed by Kai Wen Hu (California Premiere)

Pig (Netherlands), directed by Rutger Veenstra (U.S. Premiere)

Plague Season (Ecuador/Spain/USA), directed by Gabriela Calvache (World Premiere)

Play Hard (USA), directed by Winter Dunn

Potato Potato (USA), directed by Josh Locy (World Premiere)

Premiere (USA/Israel), directed by Omer Ben-David (North American Premiere)

Public Freakout (USA), directed by Julia Bales

Purebred (Northern Ireland), directed by Caleb J. Roberts (World Premiere)

Queen of Hearts (USA), directed by Joey Ally (World Premiere)

Ragamuffin (USA), directed by Kaitlyn Mikayla

Rage (Spain), directed by Fran Moreno Blanco, Santi Pujol Amat (U.S. Premiere)

Rata (USA), directed by Giselle Bonilla (U.S. Premiere)

Real (France), directed by Rodrigue Hart (California Premiere)

Rent Boy (USA), directed by Trey Chapman (World Premiere)

Rhoda (United Kingdom), directed by Alex Lawther (California Premiere)

Ruse (India), directed by Rhea Shukla (North American Premiere)

Salem on the Road (Canada), directed by Étienne Galloy (California Premiere)

Samra’s Dollhouse (Tunisia/USA/Germany), directed by Maissa Lihedheb (World Premiere)

Sauna Day (Estonia), directed by Anna Hints and Tushar Prakash (California Premiere)

She Devil (USA), directed by Allie Perison

She Raised Me (USA/Canada), directed by Ben Lewis

Sheep (Iran), directed by Hadi Babaeifar (California Premiere)

Shutterspeed (Belgium), directed by Jasper De Maeseneer (World Premiere)

Silver Needle (China/USA), directed by J Wang (California Premiere)

Sleazy Tiger (Scotland/United Kingdom), directed by James Ley (World Premiere)

Soap Box (Canada), directed by Jimmy G. Pettigrew (California Premiere)

Soeder (Austria), directed by Raoul Bruck (North American Premiere)

Sola (Croatia), directed by Lana Barić

Spaghetti (USA), directed by Charissa Kroeger (North American Premiere)

Stomach Bug (United Kingdom), directed by Matty Crawford

Stranger, Brother. (Australia), directed by Annelise Hickey (California Premiere)

Stronger (Iceland/USA), directed by Natalia Pacheco

Sunday in August (USA), directed by Troy Charbonnet (California Premiere)

Susana (Mexico/USA), directed by Amandine Thomas and Gerardo Coello Escalante

Synthesize Me (USA/Mexico/The Netherlands), directed by Bear Damen (California Premiere)

Szypliszki (USA), directed by Jordan Axelrod (World Premiere)

Take Care (USA), directed by Brittany Ashley

Tanning Zone (USA), directed by Chloe East

Tapeworm (United Kingdom), directed by Daniel Rands (U.S. Premiere)

Thanks for Having Me (USA), directed by Wylie Anderson (World Premiere)

The Beguiling (USA), directed by ishkwaazhe Shane McSauby (California Premiere)

The Blood (Spain), directed by Joaquín León (North American Premiere)

The Bride’s Curse (USA), directed by Alex Kavutskiy and Jerzy Rose (California Premiere)

The Crumbs (Norway), directed by Michael Mellemløkken Renjo (World Premiere)

The Errand (USA), directed by Hayley Marie Norman

The Eternity of Grief (USA), directed by Adriana Ducassi (World Premiere)

The Hunters (Portugal/France), directed by David Pinheiro Vicente (U.S. Premiere)

The Last Cinnamon Roll (USA), directed by Michael Langan (World Premiere)

The Man of Shit (France), directed by Sorel França (U.S. Premiere)

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent (Croatia/France/Bulgaria/Slovenia), directed by Nebojša Slijepčević

The Sentry (Cambodia/USA/Norway), directed by Jake Wachtel

The Singers (USA), directed by Sam Davis (California Premiere)

The Sunny (Ukraine), directed by Sergiy Kulybyshev (North American Premiere)

The Traveler & the Troll (USA), directed by Adam Murray (California Premiere)

The Yellow (USA), directed by Simone Faoro and Maika Monroe

Three Keenings (United Kingdom/Ireland/USA), directed by Oliver McGoldrick (U.S. Premiere)

Three Screaming Vaginas (Canada), directed by Alexia Roc (California Premiere)

Unholy (USA), directed by Daisy Friedman (California Premiere)

Upper (Belgium), directed by Lennert Madou (California Premiere)

Visa (USA/Vietnam), directed by Chi Tran (California Premiere)

Vox Humana (Philippines/USA/Singapore), directed by Don Josephus Raphael Eblahan

Wassupkaylee (France/USA), directed by Pepi Ginsberg

Water Hazard (Portugal/France), directed by Alexander David (California Premiere)

We Had Fun (France), directed by Linda Lô (North American Premiere)

What Freedom (USA), directed by Paul James (California Premiere)

What If They Bomb Here Tonight? (Lebanon), directed by Samir Syriani (U.S. Premiere)

What the Heck Is Going On. (USA), directed by Greg Rubner

What’s the Deal with Birds? (USA), directed by Taylor Bakken (California Premiere)

Where Time Stood Still (Georgia/USA), directed by Nino Benashvili

Where We Came From (United Kingdom), directed by Nick Virk (California Premiere)

Whitch (USA), directed by Hoku Uchiyama

White Trash (Finland), directed by Teppo Airaksinen (International Premiere)

Woof. (USA), directed by Edward Hoke (World Premiere)

You Know You Wanna Stay (USA), directed by Alex Heller (World Premiere)

Your Own Flavor (USA), directed by Alisha Ketry (California Premiere)

Yú Ci (Fish Bones) (USA), directed by Kevin Xian Ming Yu

Zari (USA/India), directed by Shruti Parekh

The ShortFest Forum, held from June 27-29, 2025, will offer a dynamic lineup of thought-provoking panels, intimate roundtable discussions, and immersive interactive sessions, bringing together industry luminaries, emerging filmmakers, and esteemed guests. Details on the distinguished 2025 ShortFest Jury and the full Forum program will be announced on Thursday, June 5, 2025.